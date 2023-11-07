Peace Between Azerbaijan And Armenia Continues To Be Priority For US - State Department

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 7. Peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia continues to be a priority for the US, Vedant Patel, Principal Deputy Spokesperson of the US State Department said during a briefing, Trend reports.

"Outside of everything that is going on in the world, peace between those two countries continues to be a priority for us, for Secretary Blinken. This is something that the State Department will continue to engage in," he said.

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan held bilateral talks on June 27-29 at the George P. Shultz National Foreign Affairs Training Center in Arlington, Virginia.

They met with US Secretary Antony Blinken and Assistant to the President and National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan in Washington.

The ministers and their teams continued working on the draft bilateral peace agreement. They reached an agreement on additional articles and achieved mutual understanding on the draft agreement, meanwhile acknowledging that the positions on some key issues require further work.