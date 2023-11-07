               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

OTS Congratulates Azerbaijan On Occasion Of Victory Day


11/7/2023 3:09:58 PM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 7. The Organization of Turkic States congratulated Azerbaijan on the occasion of Victory Day, Trend reports.

"We convey our sincere congratulations to the fraternal Azerbaijani people, the Armed Forces and the Government of Azerbaijan on the occasion of November 8 - Victory Day, which is the anniversary of the victory in the 44-day Patriotic War, in which the city of Shusha was liberated, the territorial integrity of the Republic of Azerbaijan and historical justice were restored", the Organization of Turkic States wrote on its page on X.

MENAFN07112023000187011040ID1107389262

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search