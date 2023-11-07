OTS Congratulates Azerbaijan On Occasion Of Victory Day

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 7. The Organization
of Turkic States congratulated Azerbaijan on the occasion of
Victory Day, Trend reports.
"We convey our sincere congratulations to the fraternal
Azerbaijani people, the Armed Forces and the Government of
Azerbaijan on the occasion of November 8 - Victory Day, which is
the anniversary of the victory in the 44-day Patriotic War, in
which the city of Shusha was liberated, the territorial integrity
of the Republic of Azerbaijan and historical justice were
restored", the Organization of Turkic States wrote on its page on
X.
MENAFN07112023000187011040ID1107389262
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.