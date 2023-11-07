Future Electronics Features Diodes Incorporated AL17051 Step-Down Converter In THE EDGE

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Montreal, Canada ( forpressrelease) November 7, 2023 - Future Electronics, a leading global distributor of electronic components, recently featured the Diodes Incorporated AL17051 Step-Down Converter in the latest edition of their newsletter, THE EDGE.



The Diodes Incorporated AL17051 Step-Down Converter boasts all the necessary features to support the always-on requirements of Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity. The AL17051 by Diodes Incorporated is a universal AC, high-voltage input, step-down converter that provides accurate 3.3V or 5V output, with dynamic performance and load regulation without requiring an optocoupler.



Typical applications include supplying power for offline low-power IoT devices that support wireless personal area network connectivity. To support the always-on requirements of IoT connectivity, the AL17051 features an ultralow standby operation power of 10mW.



The AL17051 achieves a high 60% conversion efficiency at 50mA output current and 50% at 10mA light loading during idle and sleep modes for IoT systems. The part has rich protection features to enhance system safety and reliability. The converter has overtemperature protection, VCC undervoltage lock-out function, and overcurrent and overload protection. The AL17051 comes in two variants, a 3.3V output and a 5V output version. Both are available in the SOT25 package.



To learn more about the powerful Diodes Incorporated AL17051 Step-Down Converter, please visit: To see the entire portfolio of products available through Future Electronics, visit: EDGE is the latest e-newsletter from Future Electronics and is geared toward engineers and buyers looking for new or leading-edge products. THE EDGE comes out twice per month, and each edition features product information, datasheets and videos showcasing the most advanced new technology in a specific area, such as sensing, lighting, or automotive.



Register here to receive the latest issues of THE EDGE newsletter, and stay up to date with the newest technologies.



About Future Electronics



Future Electronics is a global leader in electronics distribution, recognized for providing customers with global supply chain solutions, custom-tailored engineering services and a comprehensive suite of passives and semiconductor products. Founded in 1968, Future Electronics has over 5,500 employees and operates in 170 offices in 44 countries around the world. Future Electronics is globally integrated, with a unified IT infrastructure that delivers real-time inventory availability and access to customers. With the highest level of service, the most advanced engineering capabilities, and the largest available-to-sell inventory in the world, Future's mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information, visit Contact



Jamie Singerman

Corporate Vice President Worldwide

FUTURE ELECTRONICS

514-693-6051





###

Company :-Future Electronics

User :- Jamie Singerman

Email :

Phone :-514-694-7710

Url :-

Other articles by Future Electronics