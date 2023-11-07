Maxima Brings Dual Festive Surprises Max Pro Epic And Max Pro Grand

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, November 7, 2023: Keeping up the pace towards revamping the wearable technology experience of Indian smartwatch enthusiasts, Maxima, a leading player in the industry, has now launched two new elegant and advanced smartwatches – Max Pro Epic and Max Pro Grand. Both the all-new smartwatches introduced by Maxima are loaded with smart features and are indigenously designed and manufactured in India in an ISO9001:2015 state-of-the-art production facility.



With the amazing Max Pro Epic, users can immerse in stunning visuals and vibrant colours on an amazing 1.85” HD 2.5D curved display. The futuristic smartwatches offer 240x286 px display resolution for better picture quality and experience. Users can also personalize their smartwatch's look with a wide range of cloud-based watch face options to suit their style and choose their own menu style from options with advanced UI.



On the other hand, the newly launched Max Pro Grand comes with a 1.83 HD 2.5D curved display, which also offers 240x286 display resolution, providing an exclusive user experience. Max Pro Grand has been designed as a statement insignia in line with Max Pro Epic, enabling its users to choose among 7 menu style options with advanced UI to make the smartwatches suit the individual style preferences of the users. Max Pro Grand is powered by Maxima SmartFit App.



Both smartwatches launched by Maxima are equipped with BT5.2, through which users can experience seamless, stable and reliable connections with the Bluetooth 5.2 technology, thereby staying connected on the go by making and receiving calls directly from their watches. The advanced smartwatches have an IP67 water-resistant feature to prevent the watches from water splashes and dust.



Both Maxima smartwatches also offer necessary utilities for a better every day like calendar, sedentary & drinking reminders, stopwatch, timer, screen lock and many more. The advanced watches support AI voice assistance, including Google Assistance & Siri, both for Android & iOS users to work smart.



“Like our previously launched smartwatches, the all-new Max Pro Epic and Max Pro Grand are the perfect fit for not only fashionistas but also fitness enthusiasts. The watches are loaded with 100+ sports modes to let users track and monitor over 100 sports activities to stay motivated and reach their fitness goals,” noted Manjot Purewal, Managing Partner of Maxima.



The Maxima watches offer advanced features like heart rate monitoring to optimize workouts and monitor overall cardiovascular health, sleep monitoring options to gain insights into sleep patterns, including deep sleep and REM cycles, and SpO2 monitoring to measure blood oxygen saturation levels to ensure optimal respiratory health during physical activities.



Both Max Pro Epic and Max Pro Grand are designed with a premium construction and are compatible with both male and female wrists. While Max Pro Epic is launched at an attractive price of Rs 1399, Max Pro Grand comes with a price of Rs 1299.

Company :-The Yellow Coin Communication Pvt. Ltd

User :- Riya Mehta

Email :