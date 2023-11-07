Egypt: President El-Sisi Speaks With Member Of Presidency Of Bosnia And Herzegovina

(MENAFN- African Press Organization)

Today, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi received a phone call from Denis Bećirović,

member of the

Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina, the next chairman

of the Council.

The spokesman for the presidency said the call touched on ways to strengthen bilateral relations at various levels between the two countries, especially in the areas of tourism, increasing trade, cultural cooperation, and in the sectors of training and capacity building.

Views were also exchanged on developments in the Gaza Strip. There was agreement on the necessity of intensifying international and regional efforts to reach a ceasefire, protect civilians, and provide safe access for humanitarian aid to the people of the Gaza Strip without obstacles, in addition to advancing the process of reviving the peace process and just

and lasting settlement to the Palestinian issue based on the two-state solution.

