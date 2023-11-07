Kuwait Boy Scout Association Urges Advocating Truth Of Palestinian Situation

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Nov 7 (KUNA) -- Chief of Kuwaiti Boy Scout Association, Dr. Abdullah Al-Turaiji, on Tuesday urged for addressing scout associations all over the world to advocate and reveal truth of Israeli occupation atrocious crimes against the Palestinian people.

This was at urgent meeting for Arab Scout Organization held in Egyptian capital of Cairo called for by Kuwait to look into mechanisms to support Palestinian people and alleviate their suffering.

Al-Turaiji called on Arab Scout leaders to issue a statement countering the false and deceptive statement issued by the Israeli occupation scout association.

Despite the fact that scout work is considered of educational and voluntary nature, stated Al-Turaiji, the brutality of the situation places great responsibility on the scout organization to speak up and come out with recommendations that could contribute to lifting Palestinian morale.

Al-Turaiji expressed his gratitude to Egyptian leadership for hosting this urgent meeting.

Palestinian Minister for Youth and Sports, Lieutenant General Jibril Rajoub spoke to the congregation demanding that occupation scout be expelled from international scout organization, in an act that incriminates its practices and the war crimes and genocide it had been committing.

The minister recalled stance of former chief of Kuwait football association, current parliament Speaker Ahmad Al-Saadoun who expelled the Israeli occupation from the Asian football confederation.

He stated that the mere existence of Israeli scout groups on occupied Palestinian lands is a violation of the charter, principles and the very message of the international scout organization.

The minister spoke of the atrocities happening in Palestine, saying that thousands had been killed, wounded or displaced and entire families wiped out. Rajoub described this as unprecedented violence in human history.

He also voiced his disappointment at the western world, and the double standards they had adopted in face of the tragedies in his homeland.

Minister Rajoub voiced his hope that outcomes of this meeting translate into various directions supporting Palestine in face of this aggression.

As for deputy chair of Kuwaiti Boy Scout Association, Hussain Al-Maqseed, he reaffirmed Kuwait's firm unwavering stance by the Palestinian cause, stressing that the cause remains a top Arab priority.

Attendees of the meeting stood for a moment of silence in mourning of the lost Palestinian lives.

The Kuwaiti Boy Scout association had called for this urgent meeting to examine ways to support Gazans and hold occupation accountable. (end)

