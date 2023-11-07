Portuguese Prime Minister Resigns Amid Corruption Charges - Media

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MADRID, Nov 7 (KUNA) -- Portuguese Prime Minister Antonio Costa announced on Tuesday his resignation from after an investigation was filed against him and a number of members of his government on charges of corruption.

Spanish state TV said that Costa announced his resignation in an official statement from his official residence in the capital (Lisbon), two hours after the arrest of his office director.

The Portuguese police also searched the official residence of Prime Minister Costa, in addition to 39 other headquarters as part of investigations, it added. (end)

