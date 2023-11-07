Qatar Shura Council Chief Deplores Ethnic Cleansing Of Palestinians

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, Nov 7 (KUNA) -- Qatar's advisory Shura Council chief Hassan Al-Ghanim on Tuesday condemned Israel's continued acts of aggression against the Palestinians, saying the latter are in danger of mass "ethnic cleansing" while the international community turns a blind eye.

Global organizations and international bodies have become "mere spectators" as the violence against the Palestinians continues to rage on, the Qatari official told a pan-Gulf Arab gathering of chief lawmakers to shore up support for the Palestinians.

He called on parliaments and governments across the world to intervene and prevent further "bloodshed" by taking "prompt concrete" steps to end the violence, while subsequently allowing the delivery of aid to Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.

Addressing the gathering, Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) chief Jasem Al-Bedaiwi said that the purpose of such talks is to ratchet up parliamentary cooperation among member states to greater levels, citing the necessity of these measures to deal with common challenges.

He underlined the Gulf Arab region's "unwavering support" for the Palestinians amid the "dangerous escalation" of violence on the part of Israeli forces, which includes the "deliberate targeting" of innocent Palestinians.

The Gulf Arab bloc's chief warned of the "double standards" in which the matter is being dealt with, reiterating the GCC's support for an independent Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital, based on 1967 border lines.

Commending the Riyadh-based bloc as a "bastion of Arab unity," Arab Parliament chief Adel Al-Assoumi praised its efforts and contributions towards regional peace and stability. (end)

