G-7 Fms Begin Talks With Middle East In Focus

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TOKYO, Nov 7 (KUNA) -- Foreign ministers of the Group of Seven (G-7) major countries began a two-day meeting in Tokyo on Tuesday amid the fighting in Gaza.

At the outset of a working dinner focused on the Middle East, Japanese Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa, who is chairing the event, stressed that close communication among the G-7 has never been more important as the international situation gets more severe and complicated, the ministry said. She also said it is important to consider future in Gaza, as well as how to revitalize the Middle East Peace Process, expressing her hope to continue to discuss among the G-7 at all levels, according to the ministry.

As for the response to the urgent crisis, Kamikawa said, "Based on Japan's position, the immediate release of hostages and the improvement of the humanitarian situation in Gaza is the top priority, and we need to call on the relevant countries to take humanitarian pauses and ensure humanitarian access which is a pre-condition for sufficient and continued humanitarian assistance."

In the gathering through Wednesday, which is the first in-person meeting for G-7 diplomats since the start of Hamas-Israel conflict, the situation in Gaza is expected to be at the top of the agenda, public broadcaster NHK said. The group is also expected to discuss the war in Ukraine, as well as China's heightened activity in the Indo-Pacific, it said. As the host country, Japan plans to take the initiative in discussions, so the G-7 can deliver a message that can help end the fighting and improve the humanitarian situation in Gaza, NHK added.

The G-7 consists of Britain, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Japan and the US. (end)

