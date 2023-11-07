GCC Parliament Speakers Voice Outrage Over Israel's Aggression On Gaza

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, Nov 7 (KUNA) -- Speakers and MPs of the GCC parliaments and Shura Councils expressed Tuesday their anger at, and denunciation of, destruction, forced displacement and suffocating blockade carried out by the occupying entity against Palestinian brothers in the Gaza Strip and all the occupied territories.

This came in a final communique read out by GCC Secretary General Jasem Al-Buwaidi at the end of the speakers and presidents of the parliaments and Shura Councils' meeting held in the Qatari capital.

They stressed their support to the Palestinian cause and the Palestinians' right to restore their legitimate rights regarding the establishment of an independent Palestinian state in line with the international legitimacy resolutions, the Arab Peace Initiative, a two-state solution, the refugee's right in accordance with the UN General Assembly Resolution No. 149, and the release of captives, according to the communique.

They extolled the outcomes and compensation resulted from a symposium on "the role of GCC legislative counsels on boosting investment and supporting national economies" that was held in the Sultanate of Oman.

The conferees also were briefed on the measures and steps taken on enhancing relations and sharing visits with the European Parliament, and the Latin and Caribbean group.

In addition, they covered a mechanism on unifying the positions of the GCC member states towards the issues discussed at the international parliaments to achieve the GCC countries' goals, it noted.

They thanked Qatar's Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad for the warm reception and hospitality that had a positive impact on making a successful meeting.

Speaker of Kuwait's National Assembly Ahmad Al-Saadoun took part in the meeting. The delegation of Kuwaiti parliamentary caucus included MPs Hamad Al-Matar, Fahad Jamea, Shuaib haabn and Dawood Maraie, as well as Secretary Mohammad Al-Mahan and Treasurer Hamad Al-Ubaid and others. (end)

