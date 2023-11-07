42Nd UNESCO Conference Kicks Off With Kuwait's Participation

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) PARIS, Nov 7 (KUNA) -- The 42nd session the UNESCO General Conference kicked off Tuesday, with Kuwait's participation, in Paris to discuss some topics.

The delegations of 194 member states, and representatives of some international organizations and civil society organizations convened in Paris to focus on the organization's action in addressing global challenges and accelerated developments in the 21st century, topped with climate change and new technologies.

Head of the 41st session of the conference Ambassador Santiago Mourao called for a minute in silence for the victims of disputes all over the world.

Before the start of the 42nd session, Mourao said the world is going through a critical phase following the Covid-19, adding that the situation is currently more dangerous as international security is threatened than ever due to escalation and conflicts.

He stressed the need to sustain peace through continuous efforts to advance education, culture and science as essential role for better transformation and progress.

Meanwhile, Romanian Ambassador to UNESCO Simona-Mirela Miculescu was elected as President of the general conference at the 42nd session, and she is the fifth woman to hold this position over all previous sessions.

Furthermore, UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay said at the opening of the conference that the organization is a "wonderful tool in your hands" that can benefit all in the best possible way.

UNESCO'S history has proven that the organization gives the best results when it focuses on its duties, she added.

During the conference, a high-level session was held on "rethinking common things in order to work together", with the participation of heads of states and governments, in addition to a high-level ministerial meeting on "education and teaching for peace"

Kuwait was represented at the conference by Minister of Education, and Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research Adel Al-Mana, and Director General of National Bureau for Academic Accreditation and Education Quality Assurance Jassim Al-Ali as well as Kuwait's Permanent Representative to UNESCO Dr. Adam Al-Mulla. (end)

ma







MENAFN07112023000071011013ID1107389228