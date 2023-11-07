Blast In Kabul Kills Seven People, Wounds 20

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ISLAMABAD, Nov 7 (KUNA) -- At least seven people were killed and 20 others received injuries in a blast targeting a bus in Afghanistan's capital city Kabul on Tuesday.

Kabul's police Spokesman, Khalid Zadran in a statement to media said that an explosion occurred in a bus carrying civilian passengers in the Dasht-e-Barchi area of Kabul. "Unfortunately seven of our compatriots were martyred, and 20 others were injured," he confirmed.

Afghan security forces cordoned off the area.

The dead and injured were shifted to the nearby hospitals. No group has so far claimed responsibility for the blast. Earlier in October, the so-called Islamic State or Daesh claimed responsibility for the blast that targeted a sports club in the same neighborhood killing at least four people and injuring seven others. (end)

