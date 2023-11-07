Heads Of House Finance, Economy, Investment Committees Meets IMF Mission Chief To Jordan

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 7 (Petra) - Heads of the Lower House Finance Committee, MP Nimir Sleihat, and the Economy and Investment Committee, MP Omar Naber, met Tuesday with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) mission chief to Jordan, Ron van Rooden.According to Sleihat, the Covid-19 pandemic had an effect on all economies, including the national one. The shutdowns that the country experienced had a detrimental effect on the economy, causing the GDP to contract by 1.6 percent in 2020.Sleihat continued, "The Kingdom's monetary policy management is performing well. The Central Bank has kept safe reserve ratios at a level of approximately $17.3 billion as of the end of September. National exports increased by 0.1 percent, but the results of the first eight months of this year showed an 8 percent decline in imports."On the other hand, Sleihat stressed that the continuation of the barbaric war waged by the Israeli occupation against occupied Palestine, especially the Gaza Strip, would affect the outcomes of the national economy in the last quarter of this year, calling on the international community to fulfill its responsibilities towards the Palestinian people.Naber, for his part, acknowledged that there is a problem with low capital expenditures and emphasized the pressing need to enhance the Kingdom's financial performance, particularly in light of the public debt, its interest, and local and worldwide inflation, all of which have had a detrimental impact on the purchasing power of the populace.In an effort to lighten the load on the public, Naber called on the government to rationalize, cut, and reallocate luxury spending to areas that would benefit from it. In addition, he suggested taxing mining companies in exchange for lowering the fuel tax.IMF mission chief Ron van Rhoden, commended the Kingdom's performance and fiscal policy, despite the Covid-19 pandemic effects on the Jordanian economy and the impacts on Jordan in a volatile region.He said that the fiscal policy pursued by the Central Bank of Jordan to maintain the financial situation and the dinar exchange rate is critical and reflects positively on Jordanian financial stability.He urged the government to enact laws that attract investment to the Kingdom, provide jobs for citizens and improve their financial situation.