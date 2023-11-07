FM, French Counterpart Discuss Efforts To Stop War On Gaza

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 7 (Petra) -- Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates, Ayman Safadi, and French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna discussed on Tuesday during a phone call efforts to take an international stance regarding the disastrous Israeli war on Gaza and the necessity of taking a clear international position to stop it.Safadi expressed gratitude to France for voting in support of the resolution, put forth by Jordan on behalf of the Arab Group and approved by the UN General Assembly, on the need to end the war, protect civilians, and follow legal and humanitarian obligations.Safadi emphasized the significance of the international conference, which France will host on September 9th, in calling for an immediate ceasefire and delivering humanitarian aid to Gaza.