FM, Spanish Counterpart Discuss Developments In Gaza

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 7 (Petra) -- Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs for Expatriates, Ayman Safadi, received a phone call on Tuesday from the Spanish Minister of Foreign Affairs, European Union and Cooperation, José Manuel Albarez, whose country holds the current presidency of the European Union.The phone call is part of the ongoing consultation process regarding developments in the situation in Gaza, and efforts made to stop the war and ensure the protection of civilians.Al-Safadi stressed the need to stop this raging war on Gaza and the humanitarian catastrophe it is causing, warning against the expansion of this war and its dangerous repercussions on the security of the entire region. He also underlined the need to ensure the delivery of humanitarian aid to the Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.Safadi expressed appreciation for Spain's vote in favor of the resolution presented by Jordan on behalf of the Arab Group and adopted by the United Nations General Assembly last month on the necessity of protecting civilians and adhering to legal and humanitarian obligations.