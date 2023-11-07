FM Underscores Jordan's Support For UNRWA

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 7, (Petra) -- Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates, Ayman Safadi, on Tuesday spoke on the phone with the Commissioner-General of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA), Philippe Lazzarini.Safadi reaffirmed Jordan's full support for UNRWA's ongoing work to provide humanitarian assistance to Palestinians in Gaza as they face the devastation of Israel's brutal aggression.Supporting UNRWA, whose 92 employees were murdered by Israel, according to Safadi, is a historical humanitarian duty towards a defenseless people that Israel denies the right to life, food, and medicine, as well as towards an international organization that has demonstrated its commitment to upholding its UN mandate with great sacrifice and maximum effectiveness and in harmony with humanitarian values.