House Committee Members Check On Foreign Ministry Efforts On Gaza

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 7 (Petra)-- The Lower House Foreign Affairs Committee, chaired by MP Khaldoun Heina, paid a visit to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates to learn about its role in the war on Gaza.The Ministry's Secretary General for Diplomatic and Expatriate Affairs, Majed Qatarneh, briefed the committee members on Jordan and stakeholders' efforts under the leadership of His Majesty King Abdullah, in reflecting the Kingdom's official stance in rejecting the war on Gaza.The meeting was attended by Director of Operations and Consular Affairs, the official spokesperson for the ministry, Sufyan Qudah, Director of the Private Office, Minister Plenipotentiary Muhammad Hindawi, and Director of the Parliamentary Affairs Unit at the ministry, Ali Thyiabat.The committee members checked on the Operations Center Unit's role and work mechanism during recent crises as well as its working team efforts.Qatarneh underscored the ministry's role in running relief campaigns to Gaza in coordination with the Jordan Armed Forces - the Arab Army (JAF) and the Jordanian Hashemite Charitable Organization (JHCO).Jordan has helped to increase the number of trucks entering Gaza on a daily basis, Qatarneh said.Qudah, for his part, said that the Jordanian government, the Lower House, and the public see eye to eye on the necessity of stopping the raging war on Gaza.He explained that since the beginning of the crisis, the Minister declared a state of emergency in the ministry, and 30 diplomats were assigned, rotating around the clock, to monitor the media and international official positions.For his part, MP Heina said that "we have been working as one team in the Lower House and the government since the beginning of the crisis. We also stand behind His Majesty the King and support his political movements and efforts to stop the war and restore calm to the region."