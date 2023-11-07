4 Jordanians Evacuated From Sudan To Chad

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Nov 7 (Petra) -- The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates, through the Jordanian embassy in Khartoum, on Tuesday evacuated 4 Jordanians from Sudan to Chad before traveling back home, said director of the ministry's Operations Unit Sufyan Al-Qudah.
The four nationals were safely evacuated by land across the Sudan-Chad border in an operation that began in April when the crisis in Sudan began, he said.
MENAFN07112023000117011021ID1107389220
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.