4 Jordanians Evacuated From Sudan To Chad

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov 7 (Petra) -- The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates, through the Jordanian embassy in Khartoum, on Tuesday evacuated 4 Jordanians from Sudan to Chad before traveling back home, said director of the ministry's Operations Unit Sufyan Al-Qudah.The four nationals were safely evacuated by land across the Sudan-Chad border in an operation that began in April when the crisis in Sudan began, he said.