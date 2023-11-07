Foreign Ministry Follows Up On Jordanians Residing In Gaza

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, November 7 (Petra) -- The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates emphasized that it monitors the conditions of Jordanian citizens in Gaza via its Operations Center Unit and the Kingdom's Embassy in Cairo in order to evacuate them as soon as possible.The ministry's official spokesperson, Sufian Qudah, stated that there are 568 Jordanians living in Gaza who are registered on the ministry's lists, 209 of whom were evacuated to Cairo, and 53 who were transported to the Kingdom via a Royal Jordanian Air Force evacuation plane.A team from the Jordanian embassy in Cairo is on the Egyptian side of the Rafah crossing, coordinating the entry of Jordanian citizens from the Gaza Strip into Egypt and securing what they require in a way that ensures their security and safety, Qudah stressed.