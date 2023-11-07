Dubai: 2 Children Killed, 45 Injured In Road Accidents Over Past 10 Months

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Tue 7 Nov 2023, 5:00 PM

Last updated: Tue 7 Nov 2023, 6:08 PM

Two children died, while 45 others sustained injuries in road traffic incidents in Dubai over the past ten months, the Dubai Police said on Tuesday. The authority revealed the data while launching a child safety campaign, which aims to educate parents about the importance of using child seats to reduce the number of traffic-related injuries and fatalities.

Providing detailed information about the traffic incidents involving children, Major General Saif Muhair Al Mazroui, the Director of the General Department of Traffic at Dubai Police, said there were a total of 47 accidents. Tragically, two children lost their lives, while 45 others suffered injuries of different degrees, including one classified as serious, 19 as of medium severity, and 25 as minor injuries.

With the launch of "Child Seat, Safety and Serenity" campaign, Al Mazroui emphasised that the safety of children from all dangers is a top priority. He called on parents to provide child seats in the back of cars to ensure the safety of children on the move. He pointed out that leaving or holding a child in the front seat while driving is a hazardous and illegal practice that endangers the child's life and safety.

Al Mazroui noted that allowing a child under the age of ten or shorter than 145cm to sit in the front seat is against traffic laws and punishable by a fine of Dh400 due to the risk it poses to the child. A sudden stop or traffic accident could result in the child being thrown forward and colliding with the interiors of the vehicle or being ejected in case of a severe impact or vehicle rollover.

Dubai Police would raise the awareness of the community about the proper use of seats to ensure everyone's safety in the vehicle, choosing the right type of seat for the child's age, and the correct way to install the seat. The General Department of Traffic will also distribute free child seats to parents in various regions of the emirate during the campaign.

ALSO READ:

Dubai: 3 killed in road accidents caused by swerving

Video: Dubai Police seize 24 cars, bikes used to perform stunts in rain; drivers fined Dh50,000

Dubai: Over 63,500 e-scooter permits issued in 18 months