Dubai Police To Conduct Mock Drill, Residents Warned To Avoid Taking Photos

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Tue 7 Nov 2023, 9:39 PM
The Dubai Police has issued an important advisory to residents informing them of a mock drill that will take place on Wednesday morning.
The authority, in collaboration with strategic partners, will conduct a strategic mock drill at Al Maktoum International Airport and Emirates Road, it said in a post on X, formerly Twitter.
The drill will take place at 8am.
Dubai Police advised advised residents to clear the path for patrols and to avoid taking pictures.
ALSO READ:
Dubai: 2 children killed, 45 injured in road accidents over past 10 months
Influencer films reckless behaviour on Dubai roads; expert reacts to viral video
Dubai: Over 63,500 e-scooter permits issued in 18 months
Dubai Police reach emergency sites in less than 3 minutes, respond to 7.4 million calls in 2022
Dubai Police team that monitors e-scooter riders gift 'scooter hero' pins to some
MENAFN07112023000049011007ID1107389142
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.