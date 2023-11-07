Dubai Police To Conduct Mock Drill, Residents Warned To Avoid Taking Photos

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Tue 7 Nov 2023, 9:39 PM

The Dubai Police has issued an important advisory to residents informing them of a mock drill that will take place on Wednesday morning.

The authority, in collaboration with strategic partners, will conduct a strategic mock drill at Al Maktoum International Airport and Emirates Road, it said in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

The drill will take place at 8am.

Dubai Police advised advised residents to clear the path for patrols and to avoid taking pictures.

ALSO READ:

Dubai: 2 children killed, 45 injured in road accidents over past 10 months

Influencer films reckless behaviour on Dubai roads; expert reacts to viral video

Dubai: Over 63,500 e-scooter permits issued in 18 months

Dubai Police reach emergency sites in less than 3 minutes, respond to 7.4 million calls in 2022

Dubai Police team that monitors e-scooter riders gift 'scooter hero' pins to some