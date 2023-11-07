TMG Offers Quality Of Life, Integrated Services, Jobs, Exclusively To Its Projects' Residents

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt)

The first employment forum of Talaat Moustafa Group (TMG) received widespread acclaim from business leaders and residents of the group's projects. This initiative is the first of its kind in the field of real estate development in Egypt.

The forum's news became a top search on Google and ranked as one of the most read and followed topics on major news websites.

Sherif Hammad, former Minister of Scientific Research and professor at Ain Shams University's Faculty of Engineering, emphasized that TMG's mission extends beyond selling residential units. They aim to provide integrated services for the residents of these new cities, as it is about building a complete community with its culture.

Rasha Tantawy, Marketing Director at Techne, highlighted the positive concept of the company and residents being one entity, contributing to success. She expressed pride in seeing this concept in Egypt.

Residents of Madinaty and Al Rehab praised the employment forum, considering it a precedent and a testament to TMG's excellence.

Deena Mekki, Talent Acquisition Manager, Human Resources at Talaat Moustafa Group, expressed her happiness with the forum's success. She mentioned that they received over 2500 applications for the available positions within the group's companies.

Mekki emphasized that the high resident participation in the forum demonstrates its success in enhancing communication and connection between the residents and the group, as well as providing job opportunities and various services for the inhabitants of their projects.

TMG launched the employment forum at Madinaty Club, offering job opportunities within the group's companies in various fields. This initiative is part of TMG's efforts in corporate social responsibility, aiming to build human capital, shape the future, and serve the community in all fields through long-term investments.