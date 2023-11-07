Fearing USD And Yields Upswing?

(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) S&P 500 made the predicted decline towards 4,360s, but didn't reach the lower border of Friday's intraday consolidation. That would be the first decline target, with Friday's breakout level of 4,330 being the second one. The clues though remain very short-term bearish - from weak HYG to semiconductors underperforming tech, weak breadth and slowly rising USD pressure even if the top is in .

Thus far the SPX consolidation has been in the form of a very shallow decline, and the intraday clues given correspond to that. Below, you can see one of my latest chart posts in our premium intraday channel yesterday, to the effect of still favoring stock market sellers ever so lightly. Yes, these low time frame signs are notoriously less reliable, but markets aren't offering many more clues.

More commentary and calls can be found in the chart section - and that concerns as much S&P 500 as gold and oil - what an interesting price action unfolding in both!

Suffice to say that Chinese export data down and German industrial production declining, characterize the slowly approaching recession that US won't escape.

Keep enjoying the lively Twitter feed via keeping my tab open at all times (notifications on aren't enough) - combine with subscribing to my Youtube channel , and of course Telegram that always delivers my extra intraday calls (head off to Twitter to talk to me there), but getting the key daily analytics right into your mailbox is the bedrock.

So, make sure you're signed up for the free newsletter and make use of both Twitter and Telegram - benefit and find out why I'm the most blocked market analyst and trader on Twitter .

Let's move right into the charts (all courtesy of ) - today's full scale article contains 5 of them.

S&P 500 and Nasdaq Outlook

This is but one illustration why a slight pullback is favored here - I am not looking for much improvement in breadth characteristics today.

Gold, Silver and Miners

Precious metals are readying a plunge from the daily chart of yesterday, and I already alerted clients over the premium Telegram channel for Trading Signals subscribers about the level mentioned in the caption as being a good long entry opportunity. Gold price have risen almost $10 since!

Copper delivered upon my yesterday's premium call as well - see here as it went for low $3 before pulling back into the high $3 for a while to consolidate again.

Thank you for having read today's free analysis, which is a small part of my site's daily premium Monica's Trading Signals covering all the markets you're used to (stocks, bonds, gold, silver, miners, oil, copper, cryptos), and of the daily premium Monica's Stock Signals presenting stocks and bonds only. Both publications feature real-time trade calls and intraday updates.

While at my site, you can subscribe to the free Monica's Insider Club for instant publishing notifications and other content useful for making your own trade moves.

Turn notifications on, and have my Twitter profile (tweets only) opened in a fresh tab so as not to miss a thing - such as extra intraday opportunities. Thanks for all your support that makes this great ride possible!

Thank you,

Monica Kingsley

Stock Trading Signals

Gold Trading Signals

Oil Trading Signals

Copper Trading Signals

Bitcoin Trading Signals





All essays, research and information represent analyses and opinions of Monica Kingsley that are based on available and latest data. Despite careful research and best efforts, it may prove wrong and be subject to change with or without notice. Monica Kingsley does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the data or information reported. Her content serves educational purposes and should not be relied upon as advice or construed as providing recommendations of any kind. Futures, stocks and options are financial instruments not suitable for every investor. Please be advised that you invest at your own risk. Monica Kingsley is not a Registered Securities Advisor. By reading her writings, you agree that she will not be held responsible or liable for any decisions you make. Investing, trading and speculating in financial markets may involve high risk of loss. Monica Kingsley may have a short or long position in any securities, including those mentioned in her writings, and may make additional purchases and/or sales of those securities without notice.