Safety And Security Stocks To Watch - Investor Ideas Expands Defense Stocks Directory

(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) Investorideas , a global news source and expert investing resource, announces new additions to its defense stock directory for investors, focusing on safety and security stocks.

From personal safety to corporate security, to public safety and security, the threats are growing and solutions are needed.

The global Physical Security Market size is projected to grow from USD 110.2 billion in 2023 to USD 136.9 billion by 2028 at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.4% during the forecast period, according to a new report by MarketsandMarketsTM.

The Global Home Security System Market Size gathered USD 51.9 Billion in 2021 and is set to garner a market size of USD 106.3 Billion by 2030 growing at a CAGR of 8.6% from 2022 to 2030 says Acumen Research.

The global Public Safety and Security Market Size was USD 394.40 billion in 2020. The market is projected to grow from USD 434.73 billion in 2021 to USD 867.92 billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 10.4% in the 2021-2028 period.

Safety and Security Stocks

ADT Corporation, The (NYSE:ADT ) provides safe, smart and sustainable solutions for people, homes and businesses. Through innovative products, partnerships and the largest network of smart home security professionals in the United States, we empower people to protect and connect what matters most.

Alarm (Nasdaq:ALRM) is the leading platform for the intelligently connected property. Millions of consumers and businesses depend on Alarm's technology to manage and control their property from anywhere. Our platform integrates with a growing variety of Internet of Things (IoT) devices through our apps and interfaces. Our security, video, access control, intelligent automation, energy management, and wellness solutions are available through our network of thousands of professional service providers in North America and around the globe.

ALLEGION PLC (NYSE:ALLE ) is a global pioneer in seamless access, with leading brands like CISA®, Interflex®, LCN®, Schlage®, SimonsVoss® and Von Duprin®. Focusing on security around the door and adjacent areas, Allegion secures people and assets with a range of solutions for homes, businesses, schools and institutions. Allegion had $2.9 billion in revenue in 2021, and its security products are sold around the world.

American Rebel Holdings, Inc . (NASDAQ: AREB ) operates primarily as a designer, manufacturer and marketer of branded safes and personal security and self-defense products. The Company also designs and produces branded apparel and accessories.

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (OTC:APDN ) is commercializing LinearDNATM, its proprietary, large-scale polymerase chain reaction ("PCR")-based manufacturing platform that allows for the large-scale production of specific DNA sequences. The LinearDNA platform also has non-biologic applications, such as supply chain security, anti-counterfeiting and anti-theft technology. Key end-markets include textiles, pharmaceuticals and nutraceuticals, and cannabis, among others.

Assa Abloy (OTC:ASAZF ; NasdaqOMX: ASSA B ) is the global leader in door opening solutions, dedicated to satisfying end-user is the global leader in access solutions. The Group operates worldwide with 48,000 employees and sales of SEK 88 billion. The Group has leading positions in areas such as efficient door openings, trusted identities and entrance automation. ASSA ABLOY's innovations enable safe, secure and convenient access to physical and digital places. Every day, we help billions of people experience a more open world.

AXON Enterprise, Inc. (Nasdaq: AXON ) is a network of devices, apps and people that helps public safety personnel become smarter and safer. With a mission of protecting life, our technologies give customers the confidence, focus and time they need to keep their communities safe. Our products impact every aspect of a public safety officer's day-to-day experience with the goal of helping everyone get home safe.

Blackline Safety Corp . (TSX: BLN ) is a technology leader driving innovation in the industrial workforce through IoT. With connected safety devices and predictive analytics, Blackline enables companies to drive towards zero safety incidents and improved operational performance. Blackline provides wearable devices, personal and area gas monitoring, cloud-connected software, and data analytics to meet demanding safety challenges and enhance overall productivity for organizations with coverage in more than 100 countries. Armed with cellular and satellite connectivity, Blackline provides a lifeline to tens of thousands of people, having reported over 185 billion datapoints and initiated over seven million emergency alerts.

Brady Corp . (NYSE:BRC ) is an international manufacturer and marketer of complete solutions that identify and protect people, products and places. Brady's products help customers increase safety, security, productivity and performance and include high-performance labels, signs, safety devices, printing systems and software. Founded in 1914, the Company has a diverse customer base in electronics, telecommunications, manufacturing, electrical, construction, medical, aerospace and a variety of other industries. Brady is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

