Clean Energy Co. Preps For Exploration Program At Uranium Project

(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) Recently, Tisdale Clean Energy Corp. announced plans for its exploration program at the South Falcon EastUranium Project, located in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan. Read to see what one technical analyst has to say about this company's stock.

Tisdale Clean Energy Corp. (TCEC:CSE) has announced plans for its exploration program at the South Falcon East Uranium Project, located in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan. The project hosts the Fraser Lakes B uranium deposit and is situated 18km beyond the edge of the Athabasca Basin, 50km east of the Key Lake uranium mill and former mine.

An extensive preliminary drill program has been planned for early 2024. It will involve around 2,000 meters of drilling, with the priority being to confirm and expand existing mineralization at the Fraser Lakes B uranium deposit.

The presence and continuity of existing mineralization will be confirmed by infill drilling, which will lead to an updated resource estimate and updated model. Current mineralization is open in all directions, so stepout drilling will be employed to expand the footprint of the deposit.

Another goal of the drilling program will be to begin exploration of the T-Bone Lake area, which has previously shown promising anomalies.

According to its website, Tisdale Clean Energy Corp. is a "Canadian-based exploration company focused on the acquisition and advancement of critical energy/fuel projects."

The company recognizes the "rising need for clean energy," which is "quickly translating into a higher demand for uranium." It is focused on acquiring and exploring uranium projects to help meet this demand.

The Catalyst

Tisdale's initial drill program will be run out of Skyharbour's McGowan Lake camp, which will also provide helicopter support for daily operations. Skyharbour is a partner of Tisdale Clean Energy.

CEO Alex Klenman said in a news release: "We're eager to begin the development of the South Falcon uranium deposit ... We have a great opportunity to build value here. As we deploy capital into the project, we'll earn credit for the pounds in the ground. We believe we can increase both the size and the overall grade of the asset. With current optimism in the sector, we feel we're entering the earn-in with Skyharbour Resources Ltd. (SYH:TSX.V; SYHBF:OTCQX; SC1P:FSE) at the best possible time."

The Energy Information Administration states that "uranium is the fuel most widely used by nuclear plants for nuclear fission." A zero-emission clean energy source, nuclear "generates power through fission, which is the process of splitting uranium atoms to produce energy."

According to the Nuclear Energy Institute (NEI), the United States "avoided more than 471 million metric tons of carbon dioxide emissions in 2020." This is the equivalent of removing 100 million cars from the road.

Because it's so dense, nuclear power takes up far less space than other, more polluting fuel sources.

Tisdale Clean Energy enjoys the "exceptional" exploration potential of the 6 by 7km Fraser Lakes target area, "including resource expansion potential along strike at depth at the Zone B uranium deposit." The company has an earn-in option to acquire up to 75% of the property.

Geological and geochemical features at South Falcon East show "distinct similarities to high-grade basement-hosted deposits in the Athabasca Basin, such as Eagle Point, Millennium, P-Patch, and Roughrider."

The South Falcon East project "contains the Fraser Lakes B uranium/thorium deposit with a historic mineral resource of 6.9 million pounds (Mlb) U3O8 (triuranium octoxide) inferred at a grade of 0.03% U3O8 and 5.3 Mlb ThO2 (thorium dioxide) inferred at a grade of 0.023% ThO2." While the company is not treating the historical resource as current, it does believe that the work conducted is reliable.

Something of a Sleeper

Technical Analyst Clive Maund referred to Tisdale in early October as "something of a sleeper in that it might take a while yet to get moving and of a speculative nature, Tisdale Clean Energy is viewed as good value here with little downside potential and a lot of upside, and with the very low number of shares in the float it won't take all that much buying to lead to significant gains."

He went on to say, on October 18, that the junior uranium stock "looks like it has a lot of potential from the current low price."

He stated, "The company has a worthwhile uranium project, which is believed to be advancing, and with only 16 million shares in issue, most of which are tightly held ... there are only 4 million shares in the float, so clearly, it will respond well to any serious buying."

Ownership and Share Structure

Reuters reports no ownership information.

Market Watch notes that Tisdale has a market cap of US$2.02 million and 16.47 million shares outstanding. It trades in the 52-week range between US$0.1147 and US$0.5299.

All in all, experts are betting big that a supply ramp-up of this magnitude will be a game changer for nuclear energy and uranium prices.