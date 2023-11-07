King Returns To Jordan After Brussels Visit

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 7 (Petra)-- His Majesty King Abdullah returned to Jordan on Tuesday after a visit to Brussels, where His Majesty met with the leaders of the European Union, NATO, and the Belgian government.The Royal visit came within intensive efforts to stop the war on Gaza and facilitate the delivery of humanitarian aid to the Strip.His Royal Highness Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II accompanied His Majesty on the visit.