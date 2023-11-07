Saudi Fund For Development Inaugurates Vocational College And Attends High-Level Event In Vietnam

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) The Saudi Fund for Development (SFD) Chief Executive Officer, H.E. Sultan Al-Marshad, officially inaugurated today in Vietnam, the Ha Nam Vocational College, with the Vice Chairman of Hanam province, alongside officials from both sides.

SFD previously contributed over $9 million to the Ha Nam Vocational College expansion project, which aims to become a high-quality vocational training center for the province and country. The project included building and equipping 10 educational buildings, benefiting over 3,000 students yearly.

Vocational college expansion to meet growing demand for skilled workers and businesses in Han Nam and other provinces, especially in the automotive, welding, and electrical industries. New facilities will provide state-of-the-art training, ensuring graduates are employable and empowered to start small businesses.

The college's inauguration will contribute to SDGs 1, 4, 5, 8, and 10, which are Poverty Eradication, Quality Education, Gender Equality and Women Empowerment, Decent Work and Economic Growth, and Reduced Inequality.

On this occasion, the CEO of the SFD, H.E Sultan Al-Marshad, said:“Education is the key to unlocking human potential and driving economic growth. Vocational training is vital for young people to succeed in the workforce and contribute to their communities.”

On his part, the Vice Chairman of Hanam province, Mr Tran Xuan Duong, said:“Ha Nam Vocational College Expansion Project inaugurated, marking a new step towards becoming one of Vietnam's top 80 vocational colleges by 2025. This project contributes to Ha Nam becoming a regional center for high-quality human resource training. We thank the Government of Saudi Arabia, and the SFD, for their support.”

SFD believes in the importance of education to empower youth worldwide. Since its inception, it has contributed over $2.6 billion to support over 80 educational projects in developing countries.

Earlier today, the CEO of the SFD attended a high-level development event hosted by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Embassy in the Socialist Republic of Vietnam, led by Ambassador to Vietnam, H.E. Mohammed Dahlawi. The event was an opportunity for SFD to share its work on developmental projects in Vietnam and around the world.

SFD has provided over $164 million in 12 development loans to Vietnam and funded over 800 projects worth $20 billion worldwide since its inception in 1975.

