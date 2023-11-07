Cindy Zhou Joins Knowbe4 As Chief Marketing Officer

(MENAFN- AETOSWire)

(BUSINESS WIRE )--KnowBe4, the provider of the world's largest security awareness training and simulated phishing platform, today announced the appointment of Cindy Zhou as its new chief marketing officer. In this pivotal role, Zhou will be responsible for developing KnowBe4's global marketing, public relations, and sales development strategy.

Zhou brings a wealth of expertise to her new position with over 20 years of experience building high-impact marketing organizations that generate qualified leads, strong sales pipeline, industry awareness, and customer loyalty. She has a proven, successful track record helping companies grow and scale both as an executive and advisor. A champion for women in technology and cybersecurity, Zhou was invited to be a founding member of the executive network, Chief, in 2021, and hosts Women in Security roundtables. In 2023, she was named as a DCA Live 2023 Star CMO for the third time and was also recognized last week as a Top 101 B2B Marketing Influencer by CMO Huddles .

"We are thrilled to welcome Cindy to KnowBe4 as our new chief marketing officer," said Stu Sjouwerman, CEO, KnowBe4. "Her extensive experience and remarkable achievements in cybersecurity marketing make her the ideal candidate to lead our global marketing, PR, and sales development efforts. Her passion for the industry reflects KnowBe4's commitment to delivering an exceptional customer experience with innovative products to help customers better protect themselves and their organizations. We are confident that Cindy's expertise will help us further solidify our position as the industry leader for strengthening security culture in the security awareness training and simulated phishing market.”

“My decision to join KnowBe4 was influenced by several key factors, including the organization's mission, its award winning culture and most importantly its people and the wonderful team I now have the privilege of working with,” said Zhou.“I look forward to leveraging my experience in cybersecurity to drive KnowBe4's marketing, PR, and sales development strategies while strengthening our market presence and enabling organizations to make smarter security decisions."

To learn more about KnowBe4 and to view open positions, visit here .

