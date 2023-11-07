Brightcove And Socialive Partner To Enhance Livestream Management Offerings For Internal Communications

(MENAFN- AETOSWire)

(BUSINESS WIRE )--Brightcove (NASDAQ: BCOV), the world's most trusted streaming technology company, announced today an expanded partnership with Socialive , a leading video content creation platform designed for enterprises, to provide customers additional remote video production capabilities. Enhancing Brightcove's comprehensive and reliable live streaming solution with Socialive's features provides customers greater control over the creation, management and distribution of live and on-demand internal video content.

“Distributed global and hybrid workforces created a need for companies to find engaging ways to build culture, relay information and bring employees together. Live streaming has proven to be one of the most effective ways to bridge that gap,” said Marty Roberts, SVP of Product Strategy and Marketing at Brightcove.“Integrating Brightcove's livestream technology with Socialive helps our customers uplevel their internal communications with more robust production tools to better manage all aspects of a live stream, such as the control room, multiple presenters and interactive elements. With the additional tools, our customers can count on Brightcove as their go-to, end-to-end platform to produce, manage and distribute studio-quality livestreams for their employees.”

Employees consider video the most engaging form of communication, and companies should leverage it to reinvigorate their internal communications. According to a study by Brightcove and Ascend2, 81% of employees worldwide in non-executive roles report feeling more connected with leadership when receiving video communications from them. Another 80% said they would prefer video announcements from their CEO. The challenge is that less than one-third (31%) of organizations regularly use video for communication from leadership. Forrester Research also found employees are 75% more likely to watch a video than to read a document, email, or online article.

“We are excited to announce our livestreaming partnership with Brightcove,” said David Moricca, Founder and CEO of Socialive.“Together, we offer an unparalleled solution, making it incredibly easy for businesses to remotely create and distribute high-quality, scalable live video in today's digital world.”

Brightcove's expanded partnership with Socialive solidifies its position as a proven leader in corporate communications with live and on-demand streaming content management. Through the integration, customers can:



Easily produce high-quality dynamic live video content through Socialive's Studio, where they can combine multiple presenters in layouts, add graphics, sound effects, and pre-recorded videos.

Access Socialive's Virtual Green Room feature that simplifies guest talent management during live virtual events from any device.

Stream and manage live video and on-demand content globally at scale across various formats and devices, and leverage Brightcove's analytics and insights to measure the impact of video content. Integrate an end-to-end video creation, distribution, and management solution that easily combines Socialive and Brightcove with the scale, security, reliability, and 24/7 support required by the largest enterprise organizations in the world.

For more information, visit Brightcove.

About Socialive

Socialive's end-to-end video creation platform is the fastest and most cost-effective way for anyone to record, edit, publish, and livestream professional video. The platform provides an intuitive experience for everyone, transforming people without formal video training into full-fledged content creators while reducing production time and costs for video experts. The platform unlocks limitless potential for internal and external communication by democratizing the ability to make video.

About Brightcove

Brightcove creates the world's most reliable, scalable, and secure streaming technology solutions to build a greater connection between companies and their audiences, no matter where they are or on which devices they consume content. In more than 60 countries, Brightcove's intelligent video platform enables businesses to sell to customers more effectively, media leaders to stream and monetize content more reliably, and every organization to communicate with team members more powerfully. With two Technology and Engineering Emmy® Awards for innovation, uptime that consistently leads the industry, and unmatched scalability, we continuously push the boundaries of what video can do. Follow on LinkedIn, X (formerly known as Twitter), Facebook, Instagram and YouTube. Visit Brightcove.

View source version on businesswire:

Permalink