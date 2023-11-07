Andersen Global Debuts In Nepal With The Addition Of Two Collaborating Firms

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE )--Andersen Global continues to build its platform in Asia through Collaboration Agreements with two Nepal-based firms, tax firm Four Symmetrons Business Consulting Pvt. Ltd. (FSBC) and law firm Gandhi & Associates. The firms will work together seamlessly to deliver integrated solutions for clients in Nepal and the region as a whole.

FSBC is a full-service tax firm that is led by Managing Partner Damodar Paudel and operates out of Kathmandu. The firm's team provides an array of services including tax, regulatory compliance, mergers and acquisitions, feasibility analysis, business process analysis, data analysis and management, research, and corporate finance.

“Our firm is committed to delivering one-stop, customized solutions for clients,” said Damodar.“Collaborating with Andersen Global brings substantial international resources and reinforces our vision of becoming a benchmark organization in Nepal.”

Founded in 1987 by Managing Partner and Professor, Dr. Gandhi Pandit, Gandhi & Associates is a leading corporate and commercial law firm that provides services for domestic and international clients. The firm's legal services include company incorporation, secretarial and compliance services, foreign investment, mergers and acquisitions, due diligence, project financing, capital markets, litigation and disputes, contracts, taxation, intellectual property, and labor and employment across a wide range of industries, particularly in energy, mining and hospitality.

“We are dedicated to serving clients at the highest level,” Dr. Gandhi said.“Nepal is a growing market and by collaborating with Andersen Global, we will have the resources to provide the highest quality solutions to clients not only in Nepal but anywhere in the world.”

Andersen Global Chairman and Andersen CEO Mark Vorsatz added,“FSBC and Gandhi & Associates are aligned with our organization's values and vision to provide best-in-class, seamless service. Nepal offers unique market opportunities and these new additions provide outstanding expertise in an emerging market and ensure we continue to meet the expanding needs of our clients in the region.”

Andersen Global is an international association of legally separate, independent member firms comprised of tax and legal professionals around the world. Established in 2013 by U.S. member firm Andersen Tax LLC, Andersen Global now has more than 14,000 professionals worldwide and a presence in over 400 locations through its member firms and collaborating firms.

View source version on businesswire:

Permalink