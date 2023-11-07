AUD/USD Forecast: Slams Into Resistance

(MENAFN- Daily Forex)



The AUD/US embarked on an initial attempt to rally on Monday, encountering a formidable barrier just north of the 0.65 level.

This zone has played a pivotal role on multiple occasions, making it a compelling candidate for a potential downturn. The region has been characterized by significant market turbulence, compounded by its status as a psychologically significant round number. Consequently, it garners substantial interest from a multitude of market participants.

Under the current circumstances, it wouldn't be surprising to witness the market retracing back into the broader consolidation zone, with the 0.64 level serving as a pivotal midpoint within the pair's dynamics. The market has propelled itself ahead quite briskly, rendering a modest pullback a rational prospect. It is prudent to anticipate a cohort of buyers lurking beneath the surface, but we must also consider the overarching long-term trend, which could eventually exert its influence. The Australian dollar's previous descent was not without reason, chiefly attributed to the prevailing aversion to risk-taking among global traders Ahead

Friday was witness to an emphatically bullish performance, an aspect that should be acknowledged. However, it is important to recognize that a substantial portion of this upswing could be attributed to the employment data emanating from the United States, which is always somewhat fickle in its nature, reaction-wise. Traders appear to entertain the notion that the Federal Reserve is on the verge of changing its monetary policy, a notion that remains quite distant from reality. Because of this, it's crucial to remain vigilant regarding the persisting concerns surrounding Fed monetary policy. Furthermore, the global economic landscape remains uncertain, amplifying market choppiness.

It's essential to bear in mind that Australia's economic fortunes are tied to the commodities trade. Consequently, the Australian dollar finds itself acutely sensitive to shifts in this sector. If indeed the global economy is entering a phase of slowing down, it stands to reason that the Australian dollar may bear the brunt of the repercussions. While a complete collapse is not the likely scenario, a regression back into the consolidation zone seems more plausible. A somewhat remote possibility is that we could see an unlikely surge beyond the 0.6575 level, and by extension the 200-Day EMA , remains a possibility. Vigilance is paramount in navigating this market with the risk appetite for traders being all over the place.

