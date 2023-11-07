GBP/USD Forecast: The Pound Hits A Potential Barrier

(MENAFN- Daily Forex) The GBP/US set out on an initial rally during Monday's trading session, only to encounter a notable obstacle in the form of the 200-Day EMA . This development aligns with expectations, as such technical indicators are closely monitored by a number of market participants. Notably, the exuberant candlestick formation observed on Friday appeared somewhat excessive, resembling a market response as though the United States were poised to abruptly slash interest rates. Consequently, a return to a semblance of reality now seems to be taking hold. This market has been begging for lower rates for some time, and in the recent past the Fed has always worried about Wall Street. However, things are a lot different at the moment, and it is possible that rates will stay higher for much longer than people think or want.

Forex Brokers We Recommend in Your Region 1Read full review Get Started



Consequently, it is becoming increasingly apparent that the fate of this pair is likely to be intricately linked to the performance of the US dollar. Thus, it becomes incumbent upon market participants to vigilantly track interest rates within the United States, as these are poised to exert a decisive influence on the pair's trajectory.

However, this does not imply an immediate descent for the pound, but rather a probable retracement to alleviate the prevailing exuberance. Should the 1.2450 level be breached, it could signal the possibility of more substantial developments on the horizon. It is noteworthy that the current juncture positions the market at the apex of a bearish flag formation, a pattern that closely mirrors the configuration observed in the EUR/USD currency pair Participants Should Vigilantly Track Interest Rates

A break beneath the 50-Day EMA, situated beneath the current levels, could signify the top of the market, allowing the longer-term trend to return. Presently, the market hovers at a critical inflection point, and the best strategy of this moment is precisely that-observing how the market reacts rather than predetermining its course of action. The prevailing landscape presents traders with a multitude of options, with various support and resistance levels to choose from. Until a definitive resolution to the sideways action emerges, it is unwise to prematurely attempt to predict the market's next move. In essence, the ultimate forces in this market, like so many others, lies with bond yields, an essential determinant that will chart the course ahead for the greenback, and therefore this pair.

Ready to trade our Forex daily analysis and predictions ? Here are the best forex trading platforms UK to choose from.