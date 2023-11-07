GBP/JPY Forecast: Looks Higher Against Yen

(MENAFN- Daily Forex)



The GBP/JPY embarked on a modest rally against the Japanese yen during Monday's trading session, encapsulating the ongoing turbulence within this market.

While the pursuit of revisiting recent highs appears to be in the minds of traders, it's essential to bear in mind that the path may not be easy to do. A significant driver behind this dynamic is the Bank of Japan's unwavering commitment to an ultra-loose monetary policy, a stance that continues to exert downward pressure on the Japanese yen. Conversely, the British pound commands a substantial degree of interest, further fueling the bullish momentum in this pairing.

Directing our focus beneath the surface, we encounter the 50-Day EMA , poised to function as a robust bastion of technical support. Nevertheless, engineering a descent towards this level may prove arduous, given the indicator's shift from a flat trajectory to an upward incline. This trajectory alteration underscores the resurgence of momentum within the market, a development that traders have been keen to exploit Pair Will Likely Rise

Many are biding their time, anticipating an opportune entry point that aligns with a value-oriented strategy. A pullback towards the 50-Day EMA is regarded as an enticing setup under these circumstances. Conversely, an unbridled upward surge could propel the market towards recent highs, and potentially even the ¥190 level.

The prospect of shorting this pair or other yen-related pairs holds little appeal, primarily due to the Bank of Japan's conspicuous reluctance to tighten its monetary policy. (Japan has the highest debt of any industrialized nation in the world. They simply cannot afford to have higher rates. The BoJ is stuck because of this.) This reticence effectively quashes any hope of a sudden yen resurgence. Consequently, the Japanese yen appears poised to continue enduring punishment, not only in its pairing with the British pound but across other currencies as well. Furthermore, investors stand to gain from holding onto this pairing, as it offers an additional dimension of an investment. Notably, the ¥180 level beneath us commands substantial significance, and any breakdown below this level would mark a momentous turn of fortune for the Japanese currency. You should also keep an eye on the USD/JPY pair, as it is the major measure of Yen strength or weakness. If it rises, there is a likelihood that this pair will as well.

