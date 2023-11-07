Crude Oil Forecast: Waits On External Noise

(MENAFN- Daily Forex) The Crude oil markets embarked on a seesaw journey on Monday, with the focal point of attention squarely on the 200-Day EMA, a crucial technical gauge.

Forex Brokers We Recommend in Your Region 1Read full review Get Started

Starting the day with a slightly favorable opening, the West Texas Intermediate Crude Oil market situated itself in proximity to the 200-Day EMA, an indicator of paramount significance. A prolonged period of back-and-forth movements underscores the need for the market to grapple with the complex dynamics at play.

Beneath the current juncture lies the formidable $80 level, a round figure endowed with profound psychological significance. This level is poised to function as a stalwart "floor in the market," attracting a multitude of buyers. A breach below this threshold could potentially usher in a descent toward the $77.50 level, a pivotal zone due to its historical significance as a swing low in late August. Conversely, an ascent beyond the highs of the previous week could set the stage for an advance toward $85, and possibly even beyond.



Conversely, a downward excursion beneath recent lows would signify a potential journey toward the $82.50 level, and subsequently, the $80 mark. Such a development would decidedly bear a bearish connotation, mirroring the movements in the WTI Crude Oil market.

This would be a sign that traders are becoming extremely worried about the prospects of economic growth – or the lack of. This is the first place people put money to when there is growth, and the first place for it to leave when there is fear that there will be no growth.

Brent markets exhibited a modest rally, originating from the critical $85 level in conjunction with the 200-Day EMA. The market currently oscillates within the confines delineated by the 200-Day EMA and the 50-Day EMA, a configuration that often heralds heightened volatility. Should an upward break materialize beyond the 50-Day EMA, it is plausible to anticipate the market's trajectory aiming for the $90 level, an arena characterized by substantial historical support and resistance Attention to Position Sizing

The prevailing uncertainty concerning the next market move is multifaceted, tethered to a complex interplay of geopolitical tensions and economic apprehensions. The short-term remains shrouded in ambiguity at best, leaving market participants to grapple with volatility. Whether it unfolds as a response to geopolitical headlines or as a consequence of economic challenges, the outcome remains uncertain. Hence, position sizing remains paramount as we navigate the intricate landscape of crude oil markets.

Ready to trade WTI Crude Oil FX ? We've shortlisted the best Forex Oil trading brokers in the industry for you.