Forex Today: Aussie Falls As RBA Raises Bar To Tightening

As expected, the Reserve Bank of Australia raised its interest rate a few hours ago from 4.10% to a 12-year high of 4.35%, but also raised its qualification for any further hikes within the current tightening cycle, which was a dovish tilt. This caused a decline in the Aussie, with the AUD currently the weakest currency today in the Forex market, while the US Dollar is the strongest, putting the AUD/USD currency pair in focus.The USD/JPY currency pair is trading back above the big round number at ¥150, showing renewed bullish impetus due to the fresh strength in the US Dollar today. This currency pair remains within a valid long-term bullish trend, so will be attractive to trend traders.Stock markets are mostly lower today, especially in Asia, where both the HSI and the Nikkei 225 are down by more than 1%.Cocoa and Sugar futures reached new multi-year highs yesterday, as soft commodities mostly perform well. These foods will be of interest to trend traders on the long side.There will be a release later of New Zealand Inflation Expectations data.