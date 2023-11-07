No Water To Drink:Humanitarian Crisis Deepens In Gaza As Israeli Airstrikes Persist

(MENAFN- Palestine News Network ) Gaza /PNN /



As the Israeli offensive on Gaza continues, the humanitarian situation in the region remains dire. According to a spokesperson for the Ministry of Interior in Gaza, nearly 900,000 Palestinians are still residing in the Gaza and North Gaza governorates, facing the constant threat of Israeli airstrikes.

The ongoing bombardment has left no safe haven, as those taking shelter in refuge centers in the Gaza and North Gaza governorates are not immune to the devastating impact of the attacks.

Innocent civilians seeking shelter find themselves in harm's way, and their safety is far from guaranteed.

The crisis has taken a severe toll on essential services. In particular, all bakeries in the Gaza and North Gaza governorates have been forced to halt their operations due to deliberate targeting, resulting in a dire shortage of bread and baked goods. This compounds the struggles of Gazan residents as they attempt to secure basic necessities.

Moreover, the unavailability of clean drinking water in these areas is further exacerbating the plight of the population. With no access to safe drinking water, residents are left with no choice but to consume contaminated water, posing a severe health risk.

The international community continues to call for an immediate ceasefire and a sustainable resolution to the conflict, emphasizing the need to prioritize the safety and well-being of civilians caught in the crossfire. As the situation in Gaza deteriorates, urgent action is imperative to alleviate the suffering of the Palestinian population and restore access to essential services.