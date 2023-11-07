Swiss-Designed Prosthetic Helps Parkinson's Patient Walk Again

(MENAFN- Swissinfo)
Português
(pt)
Prótese projetada na Suíça ajuda paciente com Parkinson a voltar a andar
Walking disorders occur in around 90% of people with advanced Parkinson's disease. Up to now, there have been no treatments available in the majority of cases.
Marc, who is in his 60s, has been living with Parkinson's disease since 1996. Dopamine and then deep brain stimulation, which he underwent in 2004, helped treat his tremors and stiffness. But he also developed severe walking difficulties.
