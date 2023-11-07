               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Swiss-Designed Prosthetic Helps Parkinson's Patient Walk Again


11/7/2023 2:15:01 PM

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) Português (pt) Prótese projetada na Suíça ajuda paciente com Parkinson a voltar a andar

  • Share
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • E-mail
  • Print
  • Copy link

Walking disorders occur in around 90% of people with advanced Parkinson's disease. Up to now, there have been no treatments available in the majority of cases.

Marc, who is in his 60s, has been living with Parkinson's disease since 1996. Dopamine and then deep brain stimulation, which he underwent in 2004, helped treat his tremors and stiffness. But he also developed severe walking difficulties.

MENAFN07112023000210011054ID1107388738

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search