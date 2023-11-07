Pressure Mounts For Security Bosses

(MENAFN- The Post) THREE security agency bosses who this week forcefully condemned a plan to pass a vote-of-no-confidence in Prime Minister Sam Matekane are under fierce pressure to revoke their statement.

There is also speculation that Matekane is under immense diplomatic pressure to force the security agencies to withdraw their statement which some opposition parties have described as tantamount to a coup.

Regional leaders are also said to have been alarmed by the security bosses' veiled threats against a constitutional process. Others say it is a brazen interference in national politics in violation of their oath to be politically neutral.

Human rights organisations, the Law Society of Lesotho, and the opposition have written to the government and diplomatic corps pushing for the retraction of the statement.

On Monday, the day opposition MPs counted themselves and confirmed that they now form the parliamentary majority to unseat Matekane, the security agencies said that would not happen under their watch.

Police Commissioner Holomo Molibeli ( Pictured), flanked by the army boss Lieutenant General Mojalefa Letsoela and the National Security Service (NSS) Director-General Pheello Ralenkoane, read a statement broadcast on Lesotho Television condemning the no-confidence vote.

“We are aware that there are people who want to destabilise the country for their own benefit as individuals,” Commissioner Molibeli said.

“This is meant to create instabilities that will affect lives and property. We declare that Lesotho as a country will not be taken back there.”

“We will work with the legitimate government of Lesotho to maintain Lesotho's image internationally and restore investors' confidence,” he said.

“The Basotho nation has shown for a long time that it reveres democracy, not a rule of the people by MPs for the benefit of the same MPs.”

Commissioner Molibeli said the people have directed that national reforms should be passed but MPs want to pass the motion of no-confidence against Prime Minister Matekane.

“The people have spoken that toppling each other in parliament is not in the interest of the country and they directed that sections allowing that should be reformed,” he said.

“We declare to you, the people, that such acts of changing (of the government) will not take place. What will take place will be the processes of reforms.”

Commissioner Molibeli thanked the people for exercising patience“at this critical time when we are being turned upside-down by the people we have sent to serve us”.

The reaction to those words was as instant as it was ferocious.

Leader of opposition Mathibeli Mokhothu, who has been named to replace Matekane, said the statement amounts to a coup.

“They should know that the treason they performed yesterday will follow them like their shadows,” Mokhothu said.

The All Basotho Convention (ABC) leader, Nkaku Kabi, said the security agencies should remember that“their duty is to protect the constitution, not to attack it”.

The Basotho National Party (BNP) leader Machesetsa Mofomobe, who filed the no-confidence motion in parliament, said he was consulting lawyers to see if the three security bosses have not broken any law“so that they can be criminally charged”.

Section 2, an organisation that advocates for the respect of the constitution as the supreme law, condemned the security bosses for their“interference in political affairs”.

“We call on the security agencies to adhere strictly to their constitutionally defined roles and responsibilities,” Section 2 said in a statement.

The Law Society of Lesotho said it condemns“any actions or statements that undermine the security forces' political neutrality and thereby endanger the very foundation of our democracy”.

The Law Society called the three security bosses and all relevant authorities“to swiftly address and rectify the situation”.

“We commit to closely monitor developments and remain steadfast in our dedication to uphold the principles of justice, fairness, and the rule of law in Lesotho,” the Law Society said.

The Lesotho Council of NGOs (LCN) said the statement is“overreaching and borders, not only on unconstitutional given the functions of security agencies but may also border on criminality”.

“The statement threatens the very democratic ethos and principles the security agencies purport to protect,” the LCN said.

Staff Reporter