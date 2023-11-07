MP Killer Granted Bail

(MENAFN- The Post) TEBELLO Khabo, the man accused of killing former MP Moshoeshoe Fako, was granted bail of M1 000 in the High Court on Tuesday.

Justice 'Maseforo Mahase granted Khabo bail on condition that he attends remands and does not interfere with crown witnesses.

Chief Justice Sakoane Sakoane had earlier denied Khabo bail but on Tuesday, through Justice Mahase, he withdrew his statement. He did not give any reasons for so doing.

Khabo, through his lawyer Advocate 'Masentle Mosae, told the court that Fako was the one to be blamed for his death.

He told the court that they had agreed together with Fako and the woman who had hit Fako's car from behind that she should drive Khabo's car to go and fetch the police to come to the scene.

He said he entered the woman's car, which was still at the scene, while waiting for the woman to come back in the company of the police.

Fako, he said, attacked him by pointing a gun at him and instructed him to get out of the car.

Khabo said he was terrified as Fako was insulting him, even telling him to start praying to his ancestors as he was about to meet them.

He said at this time he withdrew his own licensed gun and shot Fako and then handed himself over to the Pitso Ground Police, where he was later told that Fako had died.

He was arrested and charged.

He also asked the court to grant him bail because his wife was to deliver their third baby through caesarean section during this week.

He also said he and his family would like to go to the Fako family to pay homage and contribute towards his funeral.

Khabo also told the court that he was cooperating with the police because he was remorseful following Fako's death.

Tholoana Lesenya