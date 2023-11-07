Global Industrial Announces Floor Care Equipment Agreement With Vizient

(MENAFN- EQS Group)



-Brings Increased Access to Global Industrial's Equipment Selection and Know-How to Vizient Customers-

PORT WASHINGTON, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 7, 2023 / Global Industrial Company (NYSE:GIC), a value-added national distributor of facilities equipment and industrial products and supplies, today announced it has been awarded a Vizient contract for floor cleaning equipment. The new agreement offers Vizient provider customers increased savings on Global Industrial's proven line of cost-effective floor care equipment, which help improve the effectiveness of environmental services departments by increasing the efficiencies of their cleaning and disinfection protocols.

Vizient is the largest provider-driven healthcare performance improvement company in the United States, with a diverse customer base including academic medical centers, pediatric facilities, community hospitals, integrated health delivery networks and non-acute healthcare providers. The contract includes floor care equipment, floor care supplies and parts. Global Industrial is a trusted partner that delivers exceptional value and a "We Can Supply That®" mentality to support customers' efforts to safeguard patient environments, and ultimately to deliver excellent care and service.

Claudia Hughes, Senior Vice President and Chief Sales Officer at Global Industrial Company, said, "We are excited to announce this agreement with Vizient and to help their customers efficiently execute cleaning and disinfection protocols, by providing cost-efficient floor care equipment and supplies. This agreement significantly enhances our healthcare market presence and expands our ability to deliver exceptional value to new customers through the equipment and solutions we provide."

To learn more about Global Industrial's product offering and the Vizient agreement, click here or contact Global Industrial Healthcare Sales at / 1-855-383-7820.

About Global Industrial Company

Global Industrial Company (NYSE:GIC), through its operating subsidiaries, is a value-added distributor. For more than 70 years, Global Industrial has gone the extra mile for its customers, currently offering more than a million industrial and MRO products, including its own Global Industrial Exclusive BrandsTM. With extensive product knowledge and a solutions-based approach, Global Industrial helps customers solve problems and be more successful. At Global Industrial, "We Can Supply That®".

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of that term in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934). Additional written or oral forward-looking statements may be made by the Company from time to time in filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission or otherwise. Any such statements that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and are based on management's estimates, assumptions and projections and are not guarantees of future performance. When used in this release, the words "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "intends," and "plans" and variations thereof and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this report are based on the Company's beliefs and expectations as of the date of this report and are subject to risks and uncertainties which may have a significant impact on the Company's business, operating results or financial condition. Investors are cautioned that these forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and undue reliance should not be placed on them. Important risk factors that may affect our future results of operations and financial condition are detailed from time to time in our Securities and Exchange Commission filings. We undertake no obligation to publicly release the result of any revisions to these forward-looking statements that may be made to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unexpected events, except as may be required by applicable law.

