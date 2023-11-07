GRUPO CLARIN S.A. TO HOST WEBCAST PRESENTATION TO DISCUSS THIRD QUARTER 2023 RESULTS



Buenos Aires, 11/07/2023 / 08:31, EST/EDT - EQS Newswire - Grupo Clarín S.A.



BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA / ACCESSWIRE / November 7, 2023 / Grupo Clarín S.A. (BCBA:GCLA)(LSE:GCLA) will host a webcast presentation on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 11:00am Eastern Time (1:00pm Buenos Aires time) to discuss its Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Results.

Presentations will be in English, based on the earnings release, which will be distributed on Friday, November 10, 2023, after the markets close.

To access the live stream and slide presentation, visit:

The webcast presentation will also be available at

About the Company

Grupo Clarín is the largest media company in Argentina and a leading company in Digital and Printed Publications and broadcasting and programming markets. Its flagship newspaper -Diario Clarín- is one of the highest circulation newspapers and has the largest base of paid digital subscribers in Latin America. Grupo Clarín is the largest producer of media content in Argentina, including news, sports and entertainment and reaches substantially all segments of the Argentine population in terms of wealth, geography and age.

Investor Relations Contacts In Buenos Aires:

Grupo Clarín S.A.

Samantha Olivieri

Tel: +54 11 4309 7104

Email: In London:

Jasford IR

Alex Money

Tel: +44 20 3289 5300

E-mail: In New York:

Fig Corporate Communications

Camilla Ferreira/Marcella Ewerton

Tel: +1 917 691 4047

Email:

SOURCE: Grupo Clarín S.A

11/07/2023 EQS Newswire / EQS Group AG

