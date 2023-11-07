Punjab Cabinet Approves OTS Scheme For Settlement Of Pre-GST Dues Of Traders

(MENAFN- KNN India) Chandigarh, Nov 7 (KNN) Punjab cabinet led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday gave the green light to One Time Settlement scheme that will set the pre-GST arrears of the traders.

"In a major Diwali gift to the traders of the state, Punjab Cabinet gave approval for introducing the Punjab One Time Settlement (OTS) Scheme for settlement of pre-GST arrears thereby benefitting more than 60,000 traders,” Punjab Chief Minister's office write on X.

As per reports, the Cabinet also approved to start Mukhyemantri Tirath Yatra scheme and also to double the Ex-Gratia grant of disabled soldiers.

"Cabinet nod to start Mukh Mantri Tirath Yatra Scheme from November 27. Cabinet gave consent to Double the Ex-Gratia Grant of disabled Soldiers and gave nod to create a state cadre of Patwaris and Kanungos," the CMO office added.

CM Bhagwant Mann also posted on X from his official account after meeting and said "Our government respects the youth. As promised, in the cabinet meeting today, the ex-gratia amount of the soldiers disabled during the war was doubled and also the amount of assistance as war jagir to the families of the victims of the 1962-1971 war was also doubled."

(KNN Bureau)