Government Deptts Racing Against Time To Approve Tesla Investment By January 2024: Report

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Nov 7 (KNN) To bring Elon Musk's Tesla to India, government departments are working persistently to provide all necessary approvals by January 2024, as reported by ET.

This move comes in the wake of a high-level meeting at the Prime Minister's Office on Monday, during which the next phase of electric vehicle (EV) manufacturing in the country, including Tesla's investment proposal, was discussed.

While the meeting primarily focused on general policy matters, a top official revealed to ET that fast-tracking approvals for Tesla's proposed investment in the country by January 2024 was a prominent agenda item.



The Ministries of Commerce and Industry, Heavy Industry, and Electronics and IT have been engaged in discussions about Tesla's plans ever since CEO Elon Musk met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his state visit to the United States in June.

Senior Tesla executives have reportedly been in talks with the Indian government to establish car and battery manufacturing facilities in India, with the EV manufacturer expressing a keen interest in bringing its supply chain ecosystem to the country.



A second official disclosed to ET that various ministries and government departments have been instructed to resolve any differences with Tesla and expedite the announcement of the company's India manufacturing plan.

(KNN Bureau)