APEDA To Promote Indian Agri-Products Across Gulf Through Lulu Hypermarket

New Delhi, Nov 7 (KNN) The Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) has signed a MoU with global retail major Lulu Hypermarket LLC to boost exports of agricultural products to the Gulf Cooperation Countries (GCCs).

The pact is aimed at promoting Brand India globally was signed in the presence of Chairman, APEDA, Abhishek Dev and Chairman-cum-Managing Director of LuLu Group, Yusuf Ali MA at the World India Food (WIF) 2023 last week in New Delhi.

With the MoU, APEDA would promote Indian agricultural products, including Millets across the GCC as the LuLu Group International (LLC) has its presence across the GCC, Egypt, India and the Far East with 247 LuLu stores in operation and 24 shopping malls. The LuLu Group is the fastest growing retail chain in the Middle East and Asia.

The MoU will also facilitate promotional activities for APEDA's scheduled products with the LuLu Hyper market retail chain.



As per the MoU document, Lulu Group will actively promote and showcase a wide range of products in APEDA basket of agricultural and processed food products in their retail outlets.

A dedicated shelf space (special sections or aisles) will be allocated within LuLu Group's stores to display APEDA's products prominently and to enhance their visibility.

APEDA and LuLu Group will engage with consumers through interactive events, sampling/tasting campaigns, season specific campaigns for fruits and vegetables, new product launch and the promotion of products arising from Himalayan/North Eastern States, organic products, etc.

APEDA also facilitated signing of MoUs of Arunachal Pradesh Marketing Board, Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences & Technology, Jammu and Meghalaya Agricultural Marketing Board with Lulu group aimed at boosting exports potential from Himalayan and North Eastern states.



The promotional activities will enable maximum dissemination of information and awareness about the benefits of ethnic, unique, and GI- tagged agri-products to the consumers in the destination country. Further feedback from consumers will be actively sought to improve product offerings.

The MoU also stated that APEDA and LuLu Group would jointly work to explore opportunities to facilitate the export of agri products through its international network of stores, thereby expanding the global reach of Indian agricultural products and accessibility to consumers.

Both APEDA and LuLu Group would jointly facilitate export-oriented promotional programmes such as Buyer-Seller meets (BSM), R-BSMs/B2B meetings, trade fairs/road shows in association with the Indian Missions abroad and concerned stakeholders.

LuLu Group will provide its assistance in the labelling of products according to the requirements of different importing countries, the MoU paper said, adding that both the parties would mutually decide the commercial matters and applicable terms.

