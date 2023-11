Techmediabreaks Freight Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: FRGT) CEO Shares Open Letter To Shareholders

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Freight Technologies (NASDAQ: FRGT) (“Fr8Tech”)

is a technology company with a custom-developed Fr8App, an industry-leading freight-matching platform powered by AI and machine-learning offering a real-time portal for B2B cross-border shipping and domestic shipping within the USMCA region. The company today released an open letter from its CEO Javier Selgas addressing concerns regarding recent fluctuations in stock values.“In recent times, we've received inquiries about the downward trajectory of our stock... As the CEO of Fr8Tech, I hold your concerns in the highest regard. My paramount duty is to steer our company toward the realization of our objectives, and as I will outline shortly, we are making substantial strides in that direction,” Selgas states in the letter, sharing several recent highlights that underscore the company's commitment to growth.“In closing, please know that Fr8Tech remains steadfast in its pursuit of innovation, growth and investment in our company's people and technologies, particularly AI, throughout our platform and its supporting systems. We appreciate your continued support and trust in our vision. We plan to file our six-month financials later this fall and will provide a broad-based update at that time. Together, we will overcome the challenges we face and emerge stronger than ever.”

To view the full press release, visit



About Freight Technologies Inc.

Freight Technologies (“Fr8Tech”) is a technology company developing solutions to optimize and automate the supply chain process. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Freight App Inc. (“Fr8App”), is a B2B cross-border shipping marketplace in the USMCA region powered by AI and machine learning. Focused on making shipping transparent and efficient, Fr8App provides carriers with increased growth opportunities and shippers with flexibility, visibility and simplicity for the once-complex process of international over-the-road (“OTR”) shipping. Fr8App uses its proprietary technology platform to connect carriers and shippers and significantly improve matching and operation efficiency via innovative technologies such as live pricing and real-time tracking, digital freight marketplace, broker, transportation management, fleet management, and committed capacity solutions. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas. For more information, please visit

Fr8Technologies .

NOTE TO INVESTORS:

The latest news and updates relating to FRGT are available in the company's newsroom at









Corporate Communications

IBN (InvestorBrandNetwork)

Los Angeles, California



310.299.1717 Office



