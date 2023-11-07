Balkh Women Grumble About Lack Of Jobs, Low Wages

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) MAZAR-I-SHARIF (Pajhwok): A number of working women in the capital of northern Balkh province complain of a shortage of jobs and low wages.

They urge the government to provide permanent employment opportunities for them so that they can overcome their financial problems.

In the Yalmarb area, located in limits of the 5th police district of Mazar-i-Sharif, dozens of women – mostly breadwinners for their families - gather daily in quest of work.

Fatima, one of the working women, told Pajhwok Afghan News she visited the place every day but barely found work for one or two days a week.

“Our situation is not good. I have seven children and my husband is jobless, I come here in the hope of finding work,” she said.

According to Fatima, the daily wage of a working woman is 150 afghanis which they can only buy bread with it.

Mahtab, another woman, also grumbled about the lack of work, saying she came to this spot early in the morning. Still, she mostly she does not get any work until dusk.

“Both legs of my husband are paralysed. I earn only 150afs a day. Life is so hard. With this daily wage, I cannot meet my needs,” she said, asking the government for support.

Jamila, another working woman, shared a similar view, appealing to the government for financial support.

Nasear Ahmad Abu Khalid, director of work and social affairs, said the Islamic Emirate was striving to provide employment for working women.

He said a commission had been formed recently to provide job opportunities to workers, widows and poor women.

sa