CAD Platform's Rapid And Surprising Ascension In The RWA Arena

(MENAFN- TimesNewswire ) The rise of the RWA (Real World Assets) concept seemed to happen overnight, with major institutions and tech giants rushing to enter this field in 2023, considering it the perfect time and expressing long-term optimism for this track. In fact, as early as the beginning of 2023, Goldman Sachs launched a digital asset platform and assisted the European Investment Bank in issuing a 100 million euros, two-year digital bond. Shortly after, the electrical engineering giant Siemens also issued 60 million euros in digital bonds on the blockchain for the first time. In March of this year, Binance released a 34-page in-depth research report on RWA. Citibank has been actively promoting this concept and, in a report, pointed out that almost anything of value can be tokenized. The tokenization of financial and real-world assets could be a“killer application” for blockchain breakthroughs, with a prediction of $4 trillion to $5 trillion worth of tokenized digital securities by 2030.

It's clear that major institutions and investment banks have reached a consensus that the RWA track is a key area to focus on this year. So, what exactly is the concept of RWA (Real World Assets)?

I. The Origin of RWA (Real World Assets) Concept

RWA involves tokenizing or NFT-izing real-world assets, enabling assets like real estate, bonds, stocks, and more to be recorded on the blockchain. Owning tokens represents ownership of these assets in the real world, allowing for transactions such as lending, renting, buying, and selling on the blockchain. This concept has had success in the cryptocurrency world with stablecoins like USDT and USDC, which tokenize the value of the U.S. dollar.

II. Perfect Alignment of RWA with Real Estate

In the RWA field, the core innovation lies in the breakdown and recombination of asset structures. The global real estate market reached a total market size of $11 trillion in 2022, and bridging such a massive market onto the blockchain to create a new market ecosystem is worth paying attention to. The benefits of combining real estate and blockchain are as follows:

1 Liquidity: Traditional real estate investments typically require significant capital and time for buying and selling. However, RWA assets make real estate more liquid, lowering the barrier for investors to buy and sell fractional property rights.

2 Market Participation: Traditional real estate investments are often limited by geographic location and legal regulations. RWA assets, with their cryptocurrency nature, enable investors to engage in real estate transactions worldwide, making cross-border investments and purchasing property in other countries easier.

III. Improved Transparency and Security

RealT, for example, is a company that tokenizes offline assets and is a pioneer in asset tokenization, primarily focusing on tokenizing U.S. real estate. RealT's tokenization of real estate addresses issues related to the liquidity and transaction costs of real estate assets. Instead of having to buy and sell properties as a whole, investors can participate in real estate investments by holding partial ownership in the form of tokens. This allows investors who would traditionally find it challenging to invest directly in U.S. real estate to do so.

Currently, the total global value of real estate is approximately $360 trillion. With such a colossal market, there is great anticipation for how RWA can innovate and activate the DeFi space.

3: Focusing on Emerging Market Real Estate Investment in RAW Track

CAD is a decentralized platform for investing in tokenized real estate assets, with a focus on the rapidly growing Turkish real estate market. Turkey is a fast-developing emerging market with significant growth potential. The residential real estate market in Turkey was estimated at $89.11 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach $151.23 billion by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.16% during the forecast period (2023-2028).

Looking at the roadmap, CAD has ambitious plans for the future:

– Phase 1: Development and testing of on-chain solutions for real assets and compliance solutions.

– Phase 2: Launch of asset tokens.

– Phase 3: Launch of AIA SWAP and SGP exchange.

– Phase 4: Community building and the establishment of a comprehensive asset tokenization service system.

– Phase 5: Launch of CAD Fintech DAPP, connecting real estate assets to the crypto world.

– Phase 6: Listing on top-tier global exchanges.

CAD has a total supply of 100,000,000 tokens, all of which must be obtained by mining through pledging real estate NFTs. Real estate NFTs are divided into different categories such as V1 (two bedrooms, one living room), V2 (three bedrooms, one living room), and V3 (five bedrooms, one living room). CAD is an innovative, decentralized real estate investment platform that aims to map traditional real estate as digital assets using blockchain and cryptographic technology. This allows global investors to easily participate in the international real estate market, and its unique advantages include:

1 of Digital Assets: Real estate assets are mapped 1:1, with each CAD/NFT representing a unique real-world asset that cannot be duplicated or replaced, giving it scarcity and value.

2 High Returns: By linking to actual real estate projects, holders can gain real ownership of the corresponding real estate, benefiting from appreciation and additional income from renting, while also potentially earning returns through CAD's various mechanisms.

3: CAD/NFT represents actual real estate assets, and user income comes from various sources such as property appreciation, rentals, advertising, and more, making its value meaningful and not just a concept.

IX. High Liquidity, Security, and Decentralization

CAD's core concept is to tokenize real estate by using encryption technology to create non-fungible tokens (NFTs) that correspond to physical properties. The only way to generate CAD tokens is through mining by pledging real estate NFTs, making real estate tokenization a reality. Each real estate NFT is linked to a specific property, ensuring the NFT's rights, authenticity, and value. The number of CAD tokens mined from real estate NFTs is related to the value of CAD. The higher the CAD's value, the fewer CAD tokens are mined from NFTs, regulating CAD's circulation and supply, ultimately impacting the project's value. Ongoing equity returns will also be used to repurchase and burn CAD in the market, ultimately driving token price increases and reducing the total CAD supply generated by NFTs.

4 the Real Estate Economy: CAD at the Forefront of the Era

The Turkish real estate market has shown a robust growth trend in recent years, with a significant increase in home sales and foreign investments. In the first quarter of 2021, the overall housing market saw a year-over-year growth of 2022%, with second-hand home sales outpacing first-time home sales, increasing by 21.7%. Additionally, foreign investments in Turkish real estate increased by 23.1% compared to the previous year, indicating strong growth momentum. CAD's choice of the Turkish market as a testing ground for the RWA track is well-founded.

CAD's vision is to leverage the advantages of blockchain technology to create a trusted, secure collaborative environment for real estate developers, regular investors, and institutions, establishing a decentralized real estate investment platform. The ultimate goal is to digitize real estate, tokenize it, and NFTify it, providing new utility for real estate investment to users worldwide, making happiness easily attainable!