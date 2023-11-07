North Cyprus Tourism Promoted In The United Kingdom

(MENAFN- Famagusta Gazette) Turkish Cypriot tourism authorities have started promotion activities by participating at the“World Travel Market” tourism fair taking place in London between 6-8 November 2023.

The 2023 World Tourism Fair (WTM) which is in its 44th year this year takes place at the Excel fair grounds in the Docklands region of London.

It is expected that 53,000 tourism professionals visit the fair in which 5,000 companies participate from 182 countries.

