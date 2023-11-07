Palestinian Journalist, Family Members Martyred In Israeli Airstrike On Gaza

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Palestinian news agency (WAFA) reported the martyrdom of their journalist, Mohammad Abu Hasira, along with several family members following an Israeli airstrike that targeted his house in Gaza.

Abu Hasira was killed in an Israeli bombing that targeted his house located near the fishermens port west of Gaza City, which killed him and 42 members of his family. This tragic event occurred shortly after another journalist sustained injuries from a bombing of his home, which also wounded several of his family members.

With the passing of journalist Abu Hassira, the toll of media martyrs within the Palestinian official media has risen to five.

Meanwhile, the Israeli occupation forces launched a massive arrest campaign, detaining 34 Palestinians, including a female prisoner and two freed prisoners, across various parts of the occupied West Bank.

Different parts of the occupied Jerusalem and West Bank are subjected to daily arrests and incursions by the Israeli occupation forces who often clash with the Palestinians and fire live and rubber bullets and poisonous gas bombs. The pace of the occupation's assaults increased in conjunction with the unprecedent brutal Israeli aggression on Gaza Strip since Oct. 7, which left thousands martyred and injured, mostly children and women. (QNA)

