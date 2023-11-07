Al-Khelaifi Optimistic As PSG Meets AC Milan Tuesday

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) PSG president Nasser al-Khelaifi feels positive about Paris Saint-Germain's chances in Tuesday night's UEFA Champions League match at AC Milan. Al-Khelaifi in an interview shared his thoughts on the 'evolution' in PSG and the future of Kylian Mbappe.

Excerpts from the interview:

Q. After the first leg, what does the match against Milan in San Siro evoke in you?

Al-Khelaifi: I will be watching every minute of the match on TV – starting with the build-up two hours before the match even starts! I won't find it easy – I wish I could be there with my club – our players, our coach Luis Enrique and sporting director Luis Campos (who I've spoken to personally all weekend), and all our team. The San Siro has such a fantastic history and an amazing atmosphere. It's a fortress – any team that visits there is playing against 12 players. It will be a titanic match between two great clubs of European football – this is what the Champions League is about.

Q. For Donnarumma it will be a special match in San Siro – returning to his old home. The local fans may put pressure on him.

Al-Khelaifi: Gigio is one of the best goalkeepers in the world. He's still so young and such a great professional. He's also a fantastic person. I remember when we signed him, watching him win the EUROS for Italy in London, and when he won the UEFA EURO 2020 Player of the Tournament – which is an incredible achievement for a goalkeeper. We actually tried to sign him 2-3 years before he arrived in Paris. What he contributed to AC Milan over 215 appearances was amazing – and I have huge respect for both AC Milan and Gigio.

Q. A revolution is going on in PSG. A new coach, 11 new players this summer, a new training centre – what triggered this change?

Al-Khelaifi: I would call it evolution not revolution. We set the highest standards at our Club – and that means constantly looking at ways to improve and grow. When you build new foundations, of course it takes time – you need purpose, patience and perseverance. A project is built on a plan, not the result of 1 or 2 matches. More than anything, we have a renewed philosophy – based on the collective not the individual. Based on the long term, not over-reaction. I really enjoy watching our team play. And I think our fans do too, who are a fantastic support. We've already seen moments of brilliance after only a few months of the new – very young – squad & management team and we know we're going the right way. We also now have the very best training centre (Poissy) in the world – which I'm very proud of, and it will propel PSG forward for years to come.

Q. This new PSG is much more compatible with Mbappe: would a renewal be possible or an objective? Real Madrid issued a statement this weekend – any reaction?

Al-Khelaifi: I didn't see the statement to be honest, we focus on ourselves not others. What is great is that everyone at the Club is focused on football. Time and time again Kylian delivers – I think people sometimes become immune to his achievements. How many players have played in two World Cup finals, and scored a hat-trick in one? As I have said before, Kylian is the best player in the world and it's fantastic to see him driving PSG forward and also the French national team. He's also a really positive influence on all the young players we have coming through at PSG, helping build our future legacy.

Q. Talking of young talent, is Warren Zaire-Emery the new Verratti?

Al-Khelaifi: First of all, I'd like to acknowledge just how much Marco Verratti contributed to PSG for over 1 years, and also to the Italy national team in this time too – he is a fantastic player and Italy should be so proud. Warren is such a special player – I'm so proud he has come through our Academy. It is phenomenal what he is achieving – with such maturity; he is so much older than his age. I wouldn't compare Warren to any other player – he is unique to himself and is creating his own brilliant path. He is so loyal to the Club and passionate about playing football – and has a fantastic family and support network around him. PSG is blessed to have players of this calibre year-on-year. The best players in the world want to play for Paris. And the best young players in the world are also being made in Paris – our new training centre in Poissy is at the centre of our next phase of development as a Club.

Q. As President of ECA, you were recently in Milan – what are your plans for European football, particularly given the threat of the new Saudi League?

Al-Khelaifi: It was a pleasure to be in Milan with ECA. Both AC Milan and Inter Milan are very active and important ECA members, alongside many Italian clubs. In fact, Palmero FC just joined our family this week, which is fantastic. As an institution representing nearly 500 clubs in Europe, we are working hand-in-hand with UEFA to develop European football in the interests of all – driving more revenue for clubs of all sizes. We don't see the Saudi league, or any new league, as a threat – we focus on ourselves and our standards. In UEFA club competitions, we have the best tournaments, the best clubs, the best players – and the richest history and widest fanbase – in the world. Those are the ingredients for success.

Q. Finally, as proof that Milan is your other home, you may be back in December for the Premier Padel event. You have helped put padel on the world map, are you pleased?

Al-Khelaifi: Padel is growing at an enormous speed around the world – but at real pace in Italy, it's fantastic. We held our Major in Rome in July, and we're looking forward to our Major in Milano in December. As you know, footballers are some of this sport's biggest fans – we're installing some courts in Poissy at the moment. I might delay their opening until my knee is fixed!



